Norfolk morning travel: Heavy traffic causing delays on A47

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:22 AM November 22, 2021
db-A47-Honingham-RTA-2

Credit: Archant 2015

There is heavy traffic on Norfolk's roads as the working week gets underway.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Monday, November 22.

Large queues are forming on the A47 near Hockering and Honingham, as well as towards Great Yarmouth with delays of around four minutes and an average speed of 15mph.

There are also reports of a broken down car that is causing heavy traffic disruption close to the A47 Cantley turn-off.

Elsewhere on the A47, there are increasing delays on the A47 westbound between The Windle and Main Road, with an average speed of 20 mph.

An accident on the A140 Farrow Road is causing heavy traffic both ways between the A1074 Dereham Road and Bowthorpe Road.

Earlier this morning, one lane on the A1270 Broadland Northway Northbound was blocked because of a stalled car. The blockage happened at Thorpe End roundabout towards Rackheath, however, there was not thought to be any major disruption on the roads caused. 

