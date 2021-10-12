Norfolk morning travel: Delays on A47 and A140

Published: 9:08 AM October 12, 2021

There are some delays on the roads across Norfolk this morning.

There are delays and queuing traffic on roads across Norfolk this morning.

On the A47 eastbound there are delays of around seven minutes in the Taverham Road area with speeds of around 20mph.

There are severe delays of 15 minutes and tailbacks on the A47 between Branch Road and A149 Acle New Road at the Runham Roundabout with an average speed of 15mph.

In Norwich city centre, there is slow moving traffic on the A147 on Chapelfield Road towards the roundabout that connects with Newmarket Road and Queens Road.

Traffic is also slow on St Crispins Road and Mile End Road.

In Poringland, Stoke Road will be closed due to emergency water works that lasts until tomorrow (October 13). All impacted Charcoal line buses will operate via Arminghall.

Edward Street in Norwich has reopened eastbound, from the A1402 New Botolph Street to Magdalen Street, after closing yesterday due to construction works.

