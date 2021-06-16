Norfolk morning traffic: Lengthy delays on A47 and in Norwich

Published: 8:43 AM June 16, 2021

A contraflow system is in place on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Travel times are delayed by 15 minutes or more in some of the busier parts of the A47 this morning.

Ongoing roadworks on the Norwich Southern Bypass have cut the road down to one lane in both directions with a contraflow system in place.

Traffic sensors show delays of 15 minutes or more on that stretch of road as people head around and into the city.

Those city roads are busy too, with heavy traffic adding around 10 minutes onto journey times in the usual areas like Newmarket Road, Dereham Road and Earlham Road.

Further east, there are 15-minute waits on the Acle Straight heading into Great Yarmouth via the Runham roundabout.

And on the other side of the county traffic has been building at the roundabout next to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A stalled vehicle had caused some minor delays on the A47 at Blofield earlier, though traffic sensors show that has now been cleared up.

