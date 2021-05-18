Norfolk morning traffic: City busy again and A47 roadworks continue

Published: 8:38 AM May 18, 2021

Traffic is slow on the A47 once again this morning as roadworks south of the city continue.

Lane closures and a 40mph speed limit are in effect on the Norwich Southern Bypass as a £5m scheme to upgrade the road continues.

It means traffic is once again backing up between Thickthorn and the A140, meaning delays for people heading into the city early.

Other usually-busy routes into the city like Dereham Road and the A11 Newmarket Road look busy once again with more cars on the road thanks to recent easings of coronavirus restrictions.

Further east, traffic is backing up on the A47 heading into Great Yarmouth.

Generally, much of Norfolk's road network is clear as of 8am.

