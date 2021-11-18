News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: Long delays on A140 near Long Stratton

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:41 AM November 18, 2021
There are traffic delays in Norfolk this morning.

There are delays on roads across Norfolk this morning.

There is heavy traffic this morning on the A140 near Long Stratton and on the A47 at Great Yarmouth.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Thursday, November 18.

There is some traffic on the A17 approaching King's Lynn.

On the A10, there are queues from the Hardwick Roundabout near King's Lynn to Mill Road, south of Setchey.

Around Thetford, there are queues at the A11 roundabouts as well as on London Road.

The A47 has some traffic near Hockering and Honingham, as well as approaching Bawburgh.

In Norwich, there are queues on Newmarket Road, Bracondale, Ipswich Road and Mousehold Lane.

There is also traffic on Dereham Road in New Costessey, Drayton High Road and Reepham Road in Hellesdon, Holt Road and Brewery Lane in Horsford.

There are long queues on the A140 from Long Stratton to the A47 on the north and southbound lane.

Delays are estimated to be around 15 minutes.

The A146 has queues near Loddon due to roadworks, as well as near Thurton and Holverston.

The A47 also has queues westbound approaching Acle and eastbound approaching Great Yarmouth.

