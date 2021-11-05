Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Great Yarmouth and Thetford

There are delays on the A47 near Great Yarmouth and on the A11 at Thetford this morning.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Friday, November 5.

There are queues on the eastbound carriageway of the Acle Straight approaching Great Yarmouth, from Runham to Acle.

There is some traffic on the A47 near Honingham and between Hockering and Poppy's Wood.

In Norwich, there is traffic in Drayton, on Dereham Road in New Costessey, on Reepham Road approaching Mile Cross Lane, on Colman Road and on Newmarket Road.

There are also some queues on the A47 to the south of Norwich.

In King's Lynn, there is traffic on London Road and at the Hardwick Roundabout.

In Thetford, there are delays on the A11 and on London Road and Norwich Road.

There are queues near Wrentham, Watton, Coxford, Horsford, and Brandon.

