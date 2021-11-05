News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Great Yarmouth and Thetford

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:17 AM November 5, 2021
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Traffic in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There are delays on the A47 near Great Yarmouth and on the A11 at Thetford this morning.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Friday, November 5. 

There are queues on the eastbound carriageway of the Acle Straight approaching Great Yarmouth, from Runham to Acle.

There is some traffic on the A47 near Honingham and between Hockering and Poppy's Wood.

In Norwich, there is traffic in Drayton, on Dereham Road in New Costessey, on Reepham Road approaching Mile Cross Lane, on Colman Road and on Newmarket Road.

There are also some queues on the A47 to the south of Norwich. 

In King's Lynn, there is traffic on London Road and at the Hardwick Roundabout.

In Thetford, there are delays on the A11 and on London Road and Norwich Road.

There are queues near Wrentham, Watton, Coxford, Horsford, and Brandon.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
Norfolk
A47 News
A11 Norfolk News

