Norfolk morning traffic: Acle Straight delays and Honingham queues

With commuters beginning their morning journeys, queues are building on the county's busiest roads, such as the A47 near Acle and the the A149 near King's Lynn.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk you need to know about today, Tuesday, November 16.

The A10 and the A149 have some traffic approaching the Hardwick Roundabout near King's Lynn.

Near Thetford, there are queues on the roundabout between the A11 and the A134.

In Brandon, there are queues on High Street and London Road.

On the A140 just outside Scole, there is traffic at the roundabout with the A143.

Around Norwich, there are queues on Drayton High Road, Reepham Road, Dereham Road in New Costessey, Norwich Road in Framingham, and on Holt Road and Brewery Lane in Horsford.

In Norwich, there is traffic on Newmarket Road, Guardian Road, Mile Cross Lane, Sprowston Road, St Crispins Road.

There are also queues on Ipswich Road in Long Stratton, the A146 near Loddon, the A47 near Hockering, Honingham, and Bawburgh, the Thickthorn Roundabout,

The A47 from Blofield to Acle has traffic potentially caused by an accident. Delays are between eight and 13 minutes.

There are some queues on the A47 eastbound and westbound between Yarmouth and Acle, with traffic on the A47 southbound towards the junction with Pasteur Road.

The A146 near Oulton Broad is also very busy, with queues in both directions.

