Norfolk morning traffic: A11 reopens and Norwich roadworks start

Published: 8:18 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 8:24 AM May 24, 2021

The A11 has reopened after weekend road works which caused long delays. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Work starting on a city centre road today and a burst water main has caused a road closure and traffic holdp-ups on the A146.

Road works in Palace Street, Norwich, are set to begin today (Monday, May 24) and is expected to last until July.

There have been some delays on Rosary Road in Norwich this morning after a road traffic collision.

Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended the incident at around 6am on Monday morning.

The scene was made safe and assisted by the ambulance service.

Meanwhile, a road has been closed and traffic is slow due to burst water main on A146, Loddon Road, both ways from the Old Feathers Pub to Trumpery Lane. It was first reported at 6.22am.

The A11 has reopened after weekend road works which caused long delays.

The AA traffic map shows slower movement on the A11, at the Attleborough bypass roundabout.

Further East, the usual traffic is also building on the A47 heading into Great Yarmouth.

