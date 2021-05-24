News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk morning traffic: A11 reopens and Norwich roadworks start

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:18 AM May 24, 2021    Updated: 8:24 AM May 24, 2021
The traffic queues on the sliproad as the A11 south is closed at the Attleborough Road and Blackthor

The A11 has reopened after weekend road works which caused long delays. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Work starting on a city centre road today and a burst water main has caused a road closure and traffic holdp-ups on the A146. 

Road works in Palace Street, Norwich, are set to begin today (Monday, May 24) and is expected to last until July. 

There have been some delays on Rosary Road in Norwich this morning after a road traffic collision. 

Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston attended the incident at around 6am on Monday morning.  

The scene was made safe and assisted by the ambulance service. 

Meanwhile, a road has been closed and traffic is slow due to burst water main on A146, Loddon Road, both ways from the Old Feathers Pub to Trumpery Lane. It was first reported at 6.22am. 

The A11 has reopened after weekend road works which caused long delays

You may also want to watch:

The AA traffic map shows slower movement on the A11, at the Attleborough bypass roundabout. 

Further East, the usual traffic is also building on the A47 heading into Great Yarmouth. 

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
  2. 2 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
  3. 3 'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford and Attleborough
  1. 4 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
  2. 5 Several police and paramedic crews called to village
  3. 6 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  4. 7 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
  5. 8 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
  6. 9 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
  7. 10 'Considerable traffic build-up' caused by A140 crash
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coastguard teams assisting police following an incident at Neatishead.

Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A USAF F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath. Photograph Simon Parker

Norfolk Live

Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Gospel Hall, Reedham, Norfolk

Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Deedee and Philip Lomax (inset) own Felbrigg Lodge Hotel

'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus