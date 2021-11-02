Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on parts of A47 and in Norwich

There is traffic this morning approaching Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There is heavy traffic across Norfolk this morning with delays on parts of the A47, the A143 and in Norwich.

There are delays on the A47 approaching Honingham, with three-mile queues on the eastbound carriageway.

Queues start to ease on Dereham Road in New Costessey.

There are long queues on the Acle Straight between Brundall and Great Yarmouth, with heavy traffic near Lingwood and approaching Great Yarmouth.

There are also queues on the A143 approaching Great Yarmouth.

There is queuing traffic in Norwich on Colman Road, Mile End Road and Daniels Road, as well as on Newmarket Road.

There is also heavy traffic on Mousehold Lane and Wroxham Road.

Near King's Lynn, traffic is heavy on the A10 and the A149 approaching the Hardwick Roundabout.

There are some delays near Hoveton, as well as in Potter Heigham, Taverham, Hevingham, Swaffham, Watton, Northwold, and Thetford.

