Norfolk morning traffic: A47 reopens after overnight closure

Published: 8:07 AM May 26, 2021

Norfolk's roads have had a relatively quiet start to Wednesday, with no major problems reported as of 7.30am.

The overnight road closure in one direction on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass - which is creating a 16.5 mile diversion for drivers - was lifted at 6am.

Those closures, from Postwick to Thickthorn, are in place from 8pm until 6am, every day until Friday, May 28.

Drivers are facing delays on the A47 Acle Straight and at the A146 at Framingham Pigot.

Elsewhere, Palace Street in Norwich is partially shut, so that £110,000 of work to fix pavements can be done.

The inbound lane, for traffic heading towards Tombland, is closed for the duration of the works, which started at 6am on Monday and run until Saturday, July 3.

Part of the road on to the high street in Wymondham remains closed for essential drainage maintenance.

It began on May 3, and is expected to run through until June 9.

Traffic can still access Market Street as the one-way system on Fairland Hill has been reversed, meaning drivers can avoid the closed part of Fairland Street and still access the town centre.

Overnight road closures of the A11, from the Snetterton junction to Attleborough, from 8pm to 6am, are continuing until Wednesday, June 16.

