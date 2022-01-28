Just 52 electric vehicle charging points in Norwich

Lack of public charging points is slowing take-up of electric vehicles, car manufacturers have said. - Credit: Getty Images

Electric vehicle owners have access to just 52 public charging points in Norwich.

Latest Department for Transport data shows there were 320 publicly available charging points and 66 rapid chargers across Norfolk on January 1.

North Norfolk has the most with 69, followed by 55 in King’s Lynn, 50 in Breckland and 40 in South Norfolk, 34 in Great Yarmouth and 20 in Broadland.

Electric vehicle charging stations in Long Stratton. - Credit: Archant

As part of its electric vehicle strategy Norfolk County Council has forecast there will be more than 168,000 in the county by 2030 when the government plans to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars.

But car markers have warned a faster roll-out of available chargers is needed to convince more consumers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles.

“We’ve got to get the charging infrastructure ahead of the game to enable us to progress from the quite specific adoption that we have at the moment into mass adoption. And we’re not there yet,” said Alex Smith, the managing director of Volkswagen Group UK.