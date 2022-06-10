News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays likely as droves of classic motorcycles parade around Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:08 PM June 10, 2022
The Harley Davidson Rally leaves on its way through Fakenham Town Centre. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Harley-Davidson Rally passes through Fakenham in 2016. - Credit: Archant Norfolk 2016

Motorcycle fans are in for a treat this weekend as a parade of Harley-Davidsons are set to wind their way through the county.

However drivers have been warned to expect disruption.

Droves of the classic motorcycles will descend on Holt RFC on Saturday, June 11, before riding through north Norfolk for the Harley-Davidson Rally.

The bikes will ride from the rugby club to Fakenham at 11am, travelling up Old Cromer Road past Gresham's School and straight through Holt town centre, before continuing on to Fakenham town centre.

However ahead of tomorrow's action Holt RFC warned drivers there could be delays.

The club added the bikers are "the friendliest bunch of guys going" and encouraged viewers to give the parade a wave.

A statement posted to Facebook read: "Traffic will be disrupted, they will make loads of noise but they are the friendliest bunch of guys going and will give you a wave if you come out to see them."


