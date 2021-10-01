Norfolk fuel update: Queues continue but 'signs of stability'
- Credit: Denise Bradley
On day eight of the fuel shortages at filling stations, there are continuing queues at some garages in Norfolk .
Despite the AA saying there are "encouraging signs of stability", retailers are warning they are running out of fuel faster than it can be resupplied.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse said shortages at filling stations may persist for "another week or so."
In Norfolk there are still queues at garages this morning but not as many as there has been at points during the week.
There is heavy congestion on the A10 northbound before the A47 Constitution Hill, as people queue to enter the Esso garage in King's Lynn.
In Thetford, there are queues building on the A1075 for the BP garage.
In Norwich there are queues developing on Ipswich Road and Daniels Road, near the BP garage on the roundabout and the Shell garage in Ipswich Road.
The Shell garage in Sweet Briar Road also has queues developing.
The Londis on Thunder Lane and Plumstead Road east junction continues to be busy this morning with motorists filling up.
In Acle, the BP garage on New Road off the A47 has queues building in the area.
The BP garage in Scole near Diss on the A134 has traffic growing also.
Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), is urging drivers to "maintain their buying habits" as its members take further deliveries.
“PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is running out quicker than usual due to unprecedented demand.
"We would urge drivers to maintain their buying habits and only fuel up as and when needed to ensure there is plenty of fuel to go around.
"It is important to remember that fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, and deliveries have been reduced solely due to the shortage of HGV drivers."
But Simon Clarke, treasury chief secretary, claimed there is now "more fuel being delivered to petrol stations than is being sold" and AA president Edmund King said "most drivers have managed to find fuel, but might have had to travel to several filling stations or to queue."
Norwich Police and Norfolk councils are calling on members of the public to 'not fuel the issue' and avoid panic buying.
They have also warned of the dangers of stockpiling fuel.
Staff at garages across Norfolk have spoken of their challenges this past week, facing insults, threats and fights.
