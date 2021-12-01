Norfolk evening travel: Broken traffic lights causing delays on A47
- Credit: Archant
Broken traffic lights are causing traffic disruption on the A47 in King's Lynn.
Lengthy delays are to be expected close to the Hardwick Roundabout in the town after the traffic lights went out.
In a tweet, Norfolk police urged drivers to find alternative routes.
There is slow traffic on the A148 Gaywood Road in both directions between the A149 Hardwick Road and the B1144 Tennyson Avenue.
Queues are also forming on the A148 Lynn Road from Norfolk Street to the A1076 Gayton Road at the Clocktower traffic lights.
Elsewhere in Norfolk, there are also delays of six minutes on the B1108 Norwich Road in Kimberley, with an average speed of 15 mph.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
- 2 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
- 4 Confusion as people in Norfolk mistakenly turn up for booster jab
- 5 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
- 6 More than 80 Norfolk parishes protest against wind farm plans
- 7 Norfolk hotel set to launch five romantic orchard cabins next year
- 8 Norfolk Labour website tells people not to vote for party
- 9 NCFC LIVE: Missed chance for City against 10-man Newcastle
- 10 MP 'not concerned' about single Omicron case in north Norfolk