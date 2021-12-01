Norfolk evening travel: Broken traffic lights causing delays on A47

Police have advised drivers to find alternative routes after the traffic lights went out at the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Broken traffic lights are causing traffic disruption on the A47 in King's Lynn.

Lengthy delays are to be expected close to the Hardwick Roundabout in the town after the traffic lights went out.

In a tweet, Norfolk police urged drivers to find alternative routes.

#A47 Hardwick roundabout traffic lights are out causing delays. Highways aware. Please consider alternative routes. #norfolkroads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 1, 2021

There is slow traffic on the A148 Gaywood Road in both directions between the A149 Hardwick Road and the B1144 Tennyson Avenue.

Queues are also forming on the A148 Lynn Road from Norfolk Street to the A1076 Gayton Road at the Clocktower traffic lights.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, there are also delays of six minutes on the B1108 Norwich Road in Kimberley, with an average speed of 15 mph.

