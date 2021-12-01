News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Norfolk evening travel: Broken traffic lights causing delays on A47

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:47 PM December 1, 2021
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Police have advised drivers to find alternative routes after the traffic lights went out at the Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Broken traffic lights are causing traffic disruption on the A47 in King's Lynn.

Lengthy delays are to be expected close to the Hardwick Roundabout in the town after the traffic lights went out.

In a tweet, Norfolk police urged drivers to find alternative routes.

There is slow traffic on the A148 Gaywood Road in both directions between the A149 Hardwick Road and the B1144 Tennyson Avenue.

Queues are also forming on the A148 Lynn Road from Norfolk Street to the A1076 Gayton Road at the Clocktower traffic lights. 

Elsewhere in Norfolk, there are also delays of six minutes on the B1108 Norwich Road in Kimberley, with an average speed of 15 mph.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk
  2. 2 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
  3. 3 Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre
  1. 4 Confusion as people in Norfolk mistakenly turn up for booster jab
  2. 5 Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions
  3. 6 More than 80 Norfolk parishes protest against wind farm plans
  4. 7 Norfolk hotel set to launch five romantic orchard cabins next year
  5. 8 Norfolk Labour website tells people not to vote for party
  6. 9 NCFC LIVE: Missed chance for City against 10-man Newcastle
  7. 10 MP 'not concerned' about single Omicron case in north Norfolk
Norfolk
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Proposals for Vauxhall Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Wymondham College has become the first school in Norfolk to ever win an award at the National Teaching Awards.

Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Brooke Swaisland has been found in Norwich.

'We're over the moon': Family overjoyed as missing Norwich girl returns...

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon