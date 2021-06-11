Published: 7:16 PM June 11, 2021

Traffic is heavy in and around Norwich this evening, with delays on many of the main roads heading south and west out of the city. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is heavy in and around some parts of Norwich with delays on many of the main roads heading south and west out of the city.

The A11 continues to be busy at the junction with Unthank Road which remains closed for roadworks.

Traffic near the city’s railway station is particularly slow too, with the A147 Riverside Road still affected by the closure of Thorpe Road.

The A47 continues to be busy on the Norwich Southern Bypass near Keswick and Cringleford due to lane closures in both directions.

Temporary traffic signals are in place on the A10 near Setch Road, between King's Lynn and Downham Market, due to construction work.

You may also want to watch:

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news on the county's roads.