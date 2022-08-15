Warning that 'one egg cup of water' can ruin engines ahead of storms

Drivers have been warned not to drive through surface water - Credit: Archant

Drivers have been warned that "just one egg cup of water" can ruin their car engines, with thunderstorms predicted for Norfolk.

Forecasters expect the county to see heavy rainfall and storms over the next three days, following a weekend of extreme heat that saw an amber weather warning in place for the county with temperatures reaching 33.2C in Marham.

Ahead of the change in weather conditions, the Environment Agency has been warning people to drive carefully to avoid surface water.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: "There could be thunderstorms over the next couple of days in our area, which could lead to surface water.

"If you are traveling this evening and encounter some, please do not drive through it.

"Remember just one egg cup of water is enough to wreck your engine."

The Met Office is also warning that there could be flooding in some areas due to previous dry conditions.