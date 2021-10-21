News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morning traffic update: Downpours see delays on roads

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:59 AM October 21, 2021   
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Heavy rain and flooding in parts of Norfolk have meant travel disruption across the county's roads.

There is slow traffic on the A10 West Winch Road northbound road at A47 Constitution Hill (Hardwick Roundabout) towards King's Lynn.

In Great Yarmouth, there are severe delays of around 14 minutes on the A47 eastbound road between the A47 and A1243 Pasteur Road, with an average speed of 15mph.

Elsewhere, a serious crash in the early hours of Thursday morning has meant that the A47 at Dereham is closed both ways between Fox Lane and the A1075 Tavern Lane.

Norfolk Police posted on Twitter earlier today to advise drivers to avoid the area and warned the road could be closed for some time.

A second accident on the A47 has meant that Mattishall Road at Barnham Broom Road is partially blocked and causing slow traffic.

