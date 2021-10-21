Morning traffic update: Downpours see delays on roads
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Heavy rain and flooding in parts of Norfolk have meant travel disruption across the county's roads.
There is slow traffic on the A10 West Winch Road northbound road at A47 Constitution Hill (Hardwick Roundabout) towards King's Lynn.
In Great Yarmouth, there are severe delays of around 14 minutes on the A47 eastbound road between the A47 and A1243 Pasteur Road, with an average speed of 15mph.
Elsewhere, a serious crash in the early hours of Thursday morning has meant that the A47 at Dereham is closed both ways between Fox Lane and the A1075 Tavern Lane.
Norfolk Police posted on Twitter earlier today to advise drivers to avoid the area and warned the road could be closed for some time.
You may also want to watch:
A second accident on the A47 has meant that Mattishall Road at Barnham Broom Road is partially blocked and causing slow traffic.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
- 2 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
- 3 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
- 4 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
- 5 Horse dies two months after being set on fire
- 6 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
- 7 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
- 8 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
- 9 Cafe owner 'overwhelmed' by support for contested outdoor terrace
- 10 Two Norfolk care homes among the best in region