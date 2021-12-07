Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

The A47 will be closed from 8pm until 6am with work set to be complete on December 20. - Credit: Steve Williams

Commuters could face delays as the A47 will once again close in both directions tonight with buses on diversion from 8pm.

The road will close for around 15 miles from the Hardwick roundabout, in King's Lynn, to Downham Road, in Swaffham roundabout in both directions between 8pm and 6am until Monday, December 20, when the road will reopen over the festive period until January 4, when work is set to restart.

Closures which will see both lanes close at the same time so Highways England can resurface the road will not take place at weekends.

Those travelling from west Norfolk to watch Norwich City's home match against Manchester United could face delays as a result of the work, with Christmas shoppers heading to Norwich for Thursday's late night shopping also set to be hit.

The diversion will see eastbound traffic diverted off the A47 at Hardwick roundabout to follow the A10, A134, and then the A1122/Dereham Road before re-joining the A47 at the Downham Road roundabout.

While westbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 at the Downham Road roundabout to follow the A1122/Dereham Road and A10 to re-join the A47 at the Hardwick roundabout.

Last night, First Norwich was diverting its X1 buses from Acle via Rackheath, South Walsham and the NDR, however buses will now be taking a different route and no stops will be unserved.












