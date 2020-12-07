Norfolk ranked first in transport survey

Published: 1:09 PM December 7, 2020

The results are in: Norfolk has come first for the second year in a row in a national survey on roads and transport.

The annual National Highways and Transport survey showed again that the highest satisfaction among 29 UK counties and authorities was to be found in Norfolk.

Some 3,300 people from across the county gave the highest above average scores in both satisfaction with “traffic levels and congestion” and “condition of highways”.

“To achieve first place amongst our peers once again is wonderful.” said councillor Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport on Norfolk County Council.

“This achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the highway and transport team, particularly as the professionalism of staff responding to enquiries was one of the areas we were ranked first in.”

You may also want to watch:

“Despite the challenging situation brought by the pandemic,” added Mr Wilby, “we have continued to focus our efforts and spending on all things that people tell us are most important to them, which are safe roads that are in good condition.”

Mr Wilby said that he was “pleased that successful bids for government funding has seen us secure £25.5 million for this year, boosting our highways maintenance budget to £38.6 million for 2020-21.”

“One of the biggest schemes made possible by that extra money was the resurfacing of a section of the busy A1066 near Thetford, which was completed just last week.” he said.



Less positive responses were given to new questions that had been added to the survey this year, seeking opinions on changing travel habits and congestion charging.

Responses showed that people “strongly disagreed” with the statement that they could travel less by car than they currently do and “strongly disagreed” that they could walk, cycle or use public transport more than they currently do.



A council statement said: “It is hoped that this score will improve as improvements to allow people a wider range of active travel options are made across Norfolk.

"The most popular answer to the question about congestion charging was to 'strongly oppose' such a scheme being introduced.”