Part of north Norfolk coastal path to close for urgent repairs

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:29 AM March 14, 2022
A section of the Holme Footpath is set to close. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

A part of the Norfolk Coast Path is to close temporarily with immediate effect - but work will not be able to begin until May or June.

A 470-metre section of the Holme footpath between the Norfolk Ornithologists Association observatory and Thornham is in need of urgent repair works and poses a health and safety risk.

But Norfolk County Council is unable to carry out the works on the boardwalk until the end of the hibernation period of the natterjack toad which is a European protected species (EPS).

Once work can be carried out, the existing boardwalk will be replaced and the path width will be increased to 1.5 metres. Passing places will also be installed.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors and cost £150,000.

The work is anticipated to begin in May or June 2022 and is expected to take eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

