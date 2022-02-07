News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of north Norfolk coastal path to close for six weeks

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:01 AM February 7, 2022
Sheringham Cliffs

Sheringham Cliffs, part of the Norfolk Coast Path - Credit: Archant

A section of the Norfolk Coast Path is set to close for six weeks.

The Skelding Hill footpath in Sheringham, between the boating lake and the RNLI lookout, will be closed from today (February 7) for resurfacing work.

There will be two diversions in place, a beach diversion of one mile and an inland diversion of 3.3 miles, with permission from Sheringham Golf Course and National Trust.

sheringham coast path resurfacing

Part of the Norfolk coastal path is closing for six weeks for resurfacing works - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The work will involve realigning the trail further away from the cliff edge for safety reasons and adding an unsealed granite surface.

This is being done in hopes of a safer, improved and more accessible route for people using the path.

The work will cost £71,500 and is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

