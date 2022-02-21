The roadworks to know about in Norfolk and Waveney this week

Many roadworks are finishing this week across Norfolk and Waveney, including in King's Lynn and Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Drivers could face delays this week as a number of roadworks begin and continue in Norfolk and Waveney.

Here are some of the roadworks to know about this week, beginning February 21.

West Norfolk

Tuesday Market Place and High Street in King's Lynn have been closed since Feb 10 for The Mart. Both roads are due to reopen on Feb 28 as it ends. Until then, the roads are closed all hours.

School Road in Runcton Holme and Bexwell Road in Downham Market are reopening on Feb 21 after being closed for a week for roadworks, one for a burst water main and the other for drainage works.

Pentney Back Road in Pentney is also due to reopen on Feb 23 after being closed for emergency works on a burst water main.

Mid Norfolk

Pages Lane in Saham Toney remains closed until March 4 for drainage works, there is a diversion in place.

Stop tap replacement works in Cawston have forced Aylsham Road to remain shut since Feb 16. The road is due to reopen on Feb 21.

North Norfolk

Holkham Road in Wells is due to reopen on Feb 25 after being closed since Jan 24 for footpath reconstruction. Until then, there is a diversion in place.

Knight Street in Walsingham will also reopen on Feb 25. It has been closed since Feb 14 for the installation of new power cables. There is a diversion in place via West Barsham.

Norwich

Sweetbriar Road remains closed after part of a bridge collapsed. The road is due to reopen on Feb 23, until then there is a diversion in place through the city.

The transforming cities scheme is ongoing near Norwich Train Station and on St Stephens Street. Riverside Road and St Stephens are both closed while the works continue, they are due to end in July.

King Street works are due to finish in late March but the road remains closed until then for footway and carriageway works.

North Walsham Road is still undergoing works for a traffic signals improvement scheme. The road is due to reopen in early March.

Green Lane West in Rackheath remains closed for drainage improvement works and is due to reopen in late March.

Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath will remain closed until early March for the installation of a new manhole cover. There is a diversion via Little Plumstead.

South Norfolk

Low Road in Forncett St Peter and Rode Lane in Carlton Rode are due to reopen after the installation of fibre broadband. The roads are due to reopen on Feb 25 and 28 respectively.

Long Stratton Road in Forncett and The Heywood in Westbrook Green are due to reopen on Feb 23 and 22 respectively after being closed for a week for emergency works by Anglian Water to repair a burst water main.

East Norfolk

Back Street in Mundesley is set to reopen on Feb 22 after emergency electrical repairs by UK Power Networks.

North Walsham Road in Trunch remains closed, with a diversion in place via Swafield or Knapton.

The Street in Knapton also remains closed, with a diversion via Little London or Paston.

Works on the A47 between Trowse and Acle are ongoing from 8pm to 6am every day. There is a diversion in place via St Olaves.

Waveney

In Lowestoft, works continue on the Third Crossing Bridge. This affects traffic on the A12, Waveney Drive, the A47, Katwijk Way and more. There are multiple diversions in place.

Low Road in Harleston remains closed due to issues of the Waveney River flooding. The road is not due to reopen for another four months.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.