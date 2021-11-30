Morning traffic round-up: Delays in Great Yarmouth and on A11

There is heavy traffic this morning on the A11 near Norwich and in Great Yarmouth.

Here is the latest traffic and travel news in Norfolk and Waveney you need to know about today, Tuesday, November 30.

In Norwich, there are delays in the city centre with particularly heavy traffic on the A11 Newmarket Road heading northbound.

Road closures in Unthank Road and Cleveland Road are also causing delays at the Grapes Hill roundabout.

An obstruction in the road is causing some delays on the A11 near the Thickthorn Roundabout.

There are severe delays on the A47 eastbound at the A149 Acle New Road on the way into Great Yarmouth.

In the town there are delays due to temporary traffic lights in Southtown Road.

In Lowestoft, there is queuing traffic in Beccles Road and Cotmer Road and closures in Durban Road as part of work on the Gull Wing Bridge are also causing delays.

