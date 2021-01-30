News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Warning as huge boat is transported across Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:43 AM January 30, 2021   
Police have issued a warning about an abnormal load travelling through Suffolk and Norfolk.

Drivers are advised of potential delays on the road this weekend as a large boat is escorted through Norfolk.

The boat, which is 5m wide and 20m in length, will be travelling from Dorset to Gaymers Way, North Walsham.

The abnormal load, which will be travelling through the county at 9.30am on Saturday, January 30, will be travelling from:

The A14 Cambs border,  A11, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, B1145, Folgate Road, Gaymers Way, North Walsham.

Norfolk Police will escort the boat from A47 layby westbound between Trowse and Postwick. 

