Warning as huge boat is transported across Norfolk

Published: 7:43 AM January 30, 2021

Police have issued a warning about an abnormal load which is to be escorted through Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers are advised of potential delays on the road this weekend as a large boat is escorted through Norfolk.

The boat, which is 5m wide and 20m in length, will be travelling from Dorset to Gaymers Way, North Walsham.

The abnormal load, which will be travelling through the county at 9.30am on Saturday, January 30, will be travelling from:

The A14 Cambs border, A11, A47, A1064, B1152, A149, B1145, Folgate Road, Gaymers Way, North Walsham.

Norfolk Police will escort the boat from A47 layby westbound between Trowse and Postwick.