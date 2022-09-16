News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Delays on A47 following crash this morning

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:17 AM September 16, 2022
Updated: 11:29 AM September 16, 2022
The Acle Straight has been closed in both directions following a crash this morning

There was a crash on the A47 this morning - Credit: Google

The Acle Straight was closed this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a Hyundai i20 and a VW Tiguan at about 9.57am. 

It happened near to the Branch Road junction on the A47. 

An ambulance was also called to the scene, with minor injuries reported.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the road was closed in both directions, but it has now been reopened.

Drivers are currently experiencing delays.


Great Yarmouth News
Acle News

Don't Miss

Crowds gather at the gates of Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II o

'Go back to Norfolk' - Police officer in row after anti-King sign warning

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

'Rollercoaster' racking denied permission by council

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Hotels in London have hiked prices on the evening before the Queen's funeral

The Queen

Norfolk couple 'devastated' as London hotel prices soar for Queen's funeral

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Smartphone

Smartphone users urged to delete apps that could empty bank account

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon