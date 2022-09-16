Updated
Delays on A47 following crash this morning
Published: 11:17 AM September 16, 2022
Updated: 11:29 AM September 16, 2022
The Acle Straight was closed this morning following a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to the collision involving a Hyundai i20 and a VW Tiguan at about 9.57am.
It happened near to the Branch Road junction on the A47.
An ambulance was also called to the scene, with minor injuries reported.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the road was closed in both directions, but it has now been reopened.
Drivers are currently experiencing delays.