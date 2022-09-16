Delays on A47 following crash this morning

Updated

There was a crash on the A47 this morning - Credit: Google

The Acle Straight was closed this morning following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a Hyundai i20 and a VW Tiguan at about 9.57am.

It happened near to the Branch Road junction on the A47.

An ambulance was also called to the scene, with minor injuries reported.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the road was closed in both directions, but it has now been reopened.

Drivers are currently experiencing delays.



