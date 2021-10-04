News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:48 AM October 4, 2021    Updated: 9:00 AM October 4, 2021
Major traffic queues after a RTC on A47 near Keswick.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Traffic is building on roads across Norfolk this morning. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is building on roads across Norfolk this morning as people head to work.

There is slow moving traffic on the A47 in multiple places.  

Delays of seven minutes are reported to be affecting drivers on the stretch of road near Honingham.

Eight minute delays are affecting those using the A47 to enter Great Yarmouth via Runham.

There is also slow moving traffic on the A10 on the approach to the Hardwick Roundabout near King's Lynn.

Drivers in the town may also be affected by delays on the A148 near King Edward VII Academy.

Colman Road, Mile End Road and Newmarket Road in Norwich are also seeing a rise in traffic as pupils arrive at the schools nearby.

Grapes Hill's ongoing roadworks are causing delays to that area of Norwich, with slow traffic on Unthank Road and the A147.

Drivers are facing delays on Dereham Road in Bowthorpe. 

St Crispins Road is also facing an increase in traffic this morning.

