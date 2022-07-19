Trains cancelled after rail buckles in extreme heat

No trains will run into or out of King's Lynn today after a rail buckled as temperatures soared.

The rail was damaged at Watlington at about 2pm yesterday and track repairs are now required.

As a result of the extreme heat there will be no services today.

⛔️ There will be no GTR services North of London tomorrow 19th July.



No trains between:



•Bedford and London via St Albans

•Peterborough and London Kings Cross / St Pancras

•Kings Lynn / Cambridge and Kings Cross / St Pancras

•Welwyn GC/Stevenage and Moorgate — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) July 18, 2022

Rail operator Great Northern has urged people not to travel to the station as it is unable to put on alternative transport such as rail replacement buses.

Tickets will be valid on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21.