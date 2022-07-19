News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Trains cancelled after rail buckles in extreme heat

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:21 AM July 19, 2022
King's Lynn Train Station. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Train Station. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

No trains will run into or out of King's Lynn today after a rail buckled as temperatures soared.

The rail was damaged at Watlington at about 2pm yesterday and track repairs are now required.

As a result of the extreme heat there will be no services today.

Rail operator Great Northern has urged people not to travel to the station as it is unable to put on alternative transport such as rail replacement buses.

Tickets will be valid on Wednesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 21.

