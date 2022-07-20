Trains are back running at King's Lynn after rail buckled again

Updated

Trains are running to and from King's Lynn again today after they were initially cancelled for a second time after a nearby rail buckled in extreme heat again.

The track at Watlington buckled for a second time at about 12.30pm, after it was fixed yesterday following damage on Monday, July 18.

Following that incident the rail has now been reopened, however people are still being urged not to travel as trains will be delayed as they run at a reduced speed.

🚆 Trains CAN now run between Kings Lynn and Cambridge, but will run at a reduced speed.



⛔ Please continue to avoid travel as services will be subject to late notice delay/cancellation.https://t.co/IkKEN3Snsc — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) July 20, 2022

Rail operator Great Northern had urged people not to travel to the station as it is unable to put on alternative transport such as rail replacement buses.