Published: 11:49 AM July 2, 2021

More Greater Anglia trains have been put on at the weekend from Norwich to London. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has increased the number of weekend services on its Norwich to London Liverpool Street intercity service.

A total of 21 extra services are being added to the timetable on Saturdays and Sundays in response to customer demand.

This follows increases to weekday services last month.

The reinstated extra services are:

Saturday: Norwich to London Liverpool Street at 07.32, 08.32, 09.32, 12.32, 13.32, 14.32, 17.30 and London Liverpool Street to Norwich at 07.00, 10.00, 11.00, 12.00, 15.00, 16.00, 17.00, 20.00.

Sunday: Norwich to London Liverpool Street at 08.25, 15.23, 16.23 and London Liverpool Street to Norwich at 11.00, 18.00, 19.00.

All trains on the intercity route are new longer trains with more seats and improved accessibility features, including low level floors and retractable steps at every door which bridge the gap between the train and the platform.

Catering facilities are available on most services.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on passenger numbers on our trains.

“As numbers have gone up on our intercity services, we have decided to reinstate some of the half-hourly services, which we hope will make it easier for customers to find more space on trains and provide more options and capacity as we expect to see further increases in customers travelling over the summer period.

"We have a new improved less busy trains tool on our website, so people can opt for a quieter train.

"Face covering compliance is high on trains and stations and our trains are well ventilated either by air conditioning which replaces air inside the train every six to nine minutes or by open windows."

Greater Anglia has been operating a reduced timetable since March 2020, responding to changing passenger numbers throughout the pandemic.

The company is now running about 86pc of the pre-pandemic timetable, with between 45-50pc of passengers travelling compared to before the pandemic.