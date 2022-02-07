Private parking firms must curb 'unreasonable' charges

Parking firms will be told to cut their maximum charges from £100 to £50 - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Drivers are being given greater protection against excessive fines and aggressive enforcement by private parking firms.

Under a new code of practice, most fines will be slashed from £100 to £50, while wardens will be forced to give motorists a ten-minute ‘grace period’ for overstaying their ticket.

There will also be a simpler and fairer independent appeals process, giving more drivers the benefit of the doubt in cases involving honest mistakes or situations beyond their control.

The changes, which ministers want to introduce, will apply for companies which oversee parking at locations such as retail parks and some NHS hospitals.

The new code will be welcomed by those who have fallen foul of the rules at some of the region's most notorious car parks.

Drivers have previously complained about the existing parking enforcement rules at several sites, such as Earlham House, in Norwich, and parts of the Longwater and Riverside retail parks.

Among many cases highlighted by this newspaper over the years of people being hit by fines are a foodbank delivery driver, a mother who exceeded the maximum stay because she was breast feeding and a woman who popped into a post office to buy a stamp.

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich where there was controversy over parking fines - Credit: Neil Didsbury

The new code will cut the maximum fine from £100 to £50 for most cases in England and Wales, excluding London. Higher fines of £70 and £100 will remain for serious breaches, such as parking in Blue Badge bays. Excessive debt collection fees for late tickets, which can be as high as £70, will also be banned

Drivers who accidentally key in a wrong digit when typing their number plate into ticket machines, who do not display their valid ticket correctly or overstay due to breaking down will also be treated more leniently.

Parking firms will have to more clearly display pricing and terms and conditions, and will need to introduce a five-minute cooling-off period in which a motorist can change their mind about parking.

Announcing the change, Neil O'Brien, minister for levelling up, said: "Private firms issue roughly 22,000 parking tickets every day, often adopting a system of misleading and confusing signage, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees designed to extort money from motorists.

Neil O'Brien, the government's minister for levelling up - Credit: Archant

"The new code of practice will set out a clear vision with the interests of safe motorists at its heart, while cracking down on the worst offenders who put other people in danger and hinder our emergency services from carrying out their duties."

Last month picture framer Garry Booty received six penalty notices after he parked outside the Greggs bakery at Longwater, where he had been stopping for breakfast for three years.

A private parking enforcement firm had altered its conditions, stopping parking between 11.30pm and 7.30am. The fines have since been rescinded.

Mr Booty, 51 from Costessey, said: "It's a bit concerning when you get six parking fines come through the post - they were £60 each.

Garry Booty who was fined on six consecutive mornings after a parking firm changed the terms under which drivers were allowed to use a car park - Credit: Contributed

"It was a bit of a shock, no-one told me the signs had been changed."

Others were not so lucky. National Parking Enforcement, which controls parking at Earlham House in Norwich demanded payments of £250 from drivers who failed to pay its charges.

When asked about the government's proposals the firm, which also manages parking at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, it said: "At this stage it is proposed. Please feel free to contact us again when the bill is finalised."

Other parking firms referred queries to industry body the British Parking Association.

Andrew Pester, its chief executive, said: “We are deeply concerned by the unintended consequences for motorists, landowners and our sector following the proposals put forward by the UK government.

"Our evidence demonstrates the need for an effective deterrent to encourage compliance with private parking rules and deter anti-social parking. Importantly, motorists who do comply with parking rules will find it more difficult to park, will see free parking reduced and will have to pay higher tariffs."

Motoring organisations said the proposals would strengthen protection for drivers. The AA called the plans "much needed".

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said they would "usher in higher standards and... an end to rip-off debt collection fees."