New CCTV and average speed cameras to be installed on A11

New CCTV and average speed cameras are set to be installed on the A11 between Wymondham and Norwich. - Credit: Archant

New temporary CCTV and average speed cameras are being installed on the A11.

Some 32 CCTV columns are currently being installed between Wymondham and Norwich as part of a £60m project to rebuild the road by National Highways.

Work is set to begin on the next stage of the project between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange on Wednesday, April 20.

The scheme will see National Highways completely remove the concrete road surface and some of the foundations, before then rebuilding the road with recycled material and a new asphalt road surface.

Work is set to begin the next stage of the project between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange on Wednesday, April 20. - Credit: Archant

While work takes place on the northbound carriageway, drivers will travel on the southbound carriageway with a lane of traffic in each direction.

When work switches to the southbound carriageway, this arrangement will be reversed.

During the work, which is expected to be completed in spring 2023, the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph.

Once works has been completed, the CCTV and average speed cameras will be removed.

Having initially been laid in the 1990s, decades of use have left the road in need of vital upgrades which will improve safety, boost ride quality and reduce noise for drivers.

During the work, which is expected to be completed in spring 2023, the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph. - Credit: Archant

As well as resurfacing the road the project will also see replacement kerbs installed, the drainage system refurbished, safety barriers replaced, new road markings and new reflective road studs (cat’s eyes).

Andrew Dyer, National Highways, project manager for the A11 scheme, said: “We’re currently installing 32 CCTV columns which will allow us to remotely monitor the Wymondham bypass to ensure that any road traffic incidents or stranded vehicles are dealt with as soon as possible by the recovery team.

"In addition to this, we’re also installing a number of average speed cameras in preparation for the 40mph speed limit that will be in place during construction of the scheme.”

Martin Fellows, National Highways regional director, added: “The A11 is a vital route used by 45,000 drivers every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, and the movement of goods and services.

"However, the road surface of this stretch is more than 25 years old and despite serving us well, is coming to the end of its life and needs reconstruction.

"Upgrading this stretch of the A11 between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange is a massive job and it’s important to us that all road user, residents and businesses feel the benefits of a safer and quieter road as soon as possible.”