Passengers face disruption as train services stop early

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:08 AM October 15, 2022
Network Rail track repairs

Overnight track repairs will see some Norfolk rail services end earlier in the evening - Credit: Network Rail

Norfolk rail passengers face more disruption due to changes in services due to additional track repairs.

Network Rail will carry out further works next week to restore normal services between King's Lynn and Ely.

A number of speed restrictions currently remain in place on sections of the line and the planned additional track repairs aims to remove these restrictions and run a more reliable service.

To minimise disruption the repairs will take place overnight but will affect evening and late-night services from Monday, October 17 until Thursday, October 20. 

The last train from King's Lynn to London Kings Cross (via Ely and Cambridge) will now depart at 7.40pm. The last train London Kings Cross to King's Lynn train will depart at 8.39pm.

Great Northern will have rail replacement buses between King's Lynn and Ely.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We are sorry for further disruption to peoples’ journeys as we continue to repair the damage to the ground beneath the tracks.”
 

