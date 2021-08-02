Signalling fault causes delays on north Norfolk train lines

Published: 1:57 PM August 2, 2021

Train passengers are facing disruption and service cancellations due to problems with signalling.

Replacement buses are en route after a fault with a signalling system near North Walsham, causing some north Norfolk lines to be blocked.

The problem is also disrupting trains on the Sheringham branch lines.

In a tweet by Greater Anglia, on Monday August 2, they wrote: “A signalling problem near #NorthWalsham is disrupting trains on the Sheringham branch line.

“Network Rail are currently on site attempting to fix the issue.

“2 x buses are on route to Norwich. 1 x bus on route to Sheringham ETA 13.30.”

