Signalling fault causes delays on north Norfolk train lines
Train passengers are facing disruption and service cancellations due to problems with signalling.
Replacement buses are en route after a fault with a signalling system near North Walsham, causing some north Norfolk lines to be blocked.
The problem is also disrupting trains on the Sheringham branch lines.
In a tweet by Greater Anglia, on Monday August 2, they wrote: “A signalling problem near #NorthWalsham is disrupting trains on the Sheringham branch line.
“Network Rail are currently on site attempting to fix the issue.
“2 x buses are on route to Norwich. 1 x bus on route to Sheringham ETA 13.30.”
It was followed by another tweet, which said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system at #NorthWalsham, some lines are blocked.
“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 15:30.”