News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Signalling fault causes delays on north Norfolk train lines

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:57 PM August 2, 2021   
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

Replacement buses are on route after a fault with a signalling system near North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

Train passengers are facing disruption and service cancellations due to problems with signalling.  

Replacement buses are en route after a fault with a signalling system near North Walsham, causing some north Norfolk lines to be blocked.  

The problem is also disrupting trains on the Sheringham branch lines.  

In a tweet by Greater Anglia, on Monday August 2, they wrote: “A signalling problem near #NorthWalsham is disrupting trains on the Sheringham branch line.

“Network Rail are currently on site attempting to fix the issue.  

You may also want to watch:

“2 x buses are on route to Norwich. 1 x bus on route to Sheringham ETA 13.30.” 

It was followed by another tweet, which said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system at #NorthWalsham, some lines are blocked. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
  2. 2 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
  3. 3 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
  1. 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village
  2. 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
  3. 6 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
  4. 7 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
  5. 8 Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town
  6. 9 Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'
  7. 10 Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 15:30.” 

Norfolk Live
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
the final resting places were a sanctuary of simplicity

'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
mousehold graffiti Fast & Furious

Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Bacton gas terminal from the air. Picture; MIKE PAGE

Norfolk seaside holiday park battles Shell over solar panel plans

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus