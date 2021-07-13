Norfolk morning traffic: Busy A47 roadworks and crash near NDR

Published: 8:45 AM July 13, 2021

Traffic on the Tuckswood roundabout on the AS146 Norwich outer ring road. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Trowse junction of the A47 is once again very busy in both directions, not helped once again by roadworks on that stretch of road.

The westbound turn-off is closed, as is the slip road for traffic joining the A47 heading towards Dereham for traffic coming from the A146 Loddon Road.

Further east, Acle Straight traffic heading into Great Yarmouth seems to be easing, thought there may still be some delays in the area.

Elsewhere, there was a crash on the junction of Drayton Lane and Holt Road earlier, though traffic sensors show that has now been cleared.

The next junction along the NDR looks a little busier, with short delays in both directions on the A140.

Things look a little busy on the A10 heading towards King's Lynn from West Winch, but there should be little impact on travel times.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

