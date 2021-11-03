News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services on the A47 after multiple vehicle collision

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:44 PM November 3, 2021
Updated: 7:24 PM November 3, 2021
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Emergency services are in attendance of a multiple car crash on the A47 near King's Lynn. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Emergency services are on scene at the A47 near King's Lynn after a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have three appliances from King's Lynn on the scene of the crash on the A47 near Pullover Roundabout.

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to remove passengers and stabilised the vehicle.

Police and the ambulance service are on scene.

There are reports of part of the road being closed between the roundabout and Tilney, with delays affecting the A47 in both directions.

