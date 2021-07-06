Road closed in south Norfolk village due to fallen tree

Published: 2:48 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM July 6, 2021

A fallen tree has closed the B1113 in Mulbarton. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A main road has been closed by emergency services due to a fallen tree.

The B1113 Norwich Road in Mulbarton is shut to traffic in both directions.

Norfolk Police confirmed the tree is blocking the road, and that a Highways team has been called to clear it.

Local diversions are in place, while drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Sensors show a small build up of traffic on the road, which runs through a number of south Norfolk villages sandwiched between the A11 and the A140.

