Road closed in south Norfolk village due to fallen tree
Published: 2:48 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM July 6, 2021
- Credit: Matthew Usher
A main road has been closed by emergency services due to a fallen tree.
The B1113 Norwich Road in Mulbarton is shut to traffic in both directions.
Norfolk Police confirmed the tree is blocking the road, and that a Highways team has been called to clear it.
Local diversions are in place, while drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Sensors show a small build up of traffic on the road, which runs through a number of south Norfolk villages sandwiched between the A11 and the A140.
