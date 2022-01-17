Motorist taken to hospital after crash on A47

A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash involving a Renault and a BMW on the A47. - Credit: Archant

A motorist was taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 on Saturday night.

A Renault and BMW were involved in a collision near Brundall at 10.30pm on January 15.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash.

Police and ambulance services attended the scene and one driver was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by the ambulance service for further care.

The road was closed while both vehicles were recovered and the road was cleared of debris.

It was reopened at 1.20am on Sunday, January 16.

Bus services were disrupted following the crash and congestion was reported in the area.

