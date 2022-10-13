Two motorcyclists come off their bikes in separate A11 crashes
Published: 9:14 AM October 13, 2022
- Credit: Google
Two motorcyclists came off their bikes in separate crashes along the A11 this morning.
The first incident was reported at 5.44am (October 13) at Hargham.
A female motorcyclist was involved in the single-vehicle collision and came off her bike at the slip road on to the A11.
Members of the public stopped to assist.
The rider then took herself to A&E to be looked over.
Then, at 7.18am, a male motorcyclist travelling Thetford-bound along the road, at Ketteringham, came off his bike on a bend coming off a slip road.
He is not believed to be injured.
Both incidents have now been cleared.