News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two motorcyclists come off their bikes in separate A11 crashes

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:14 AM October 13, 2022
A female motorcyclist came off her bike on the A11 this morning

A female motorcyclist came off her bike on the A11 this morning - Credit: Google

Two motorcyclists came off their bikes in separate crashes along the A11 this morning.

The first incident was reported at 5.44am (October 13) at Hargham.

A female motorcyclist was involved in the single-vehicle collision and came off her bike at the slip road on to the A11.

Members of the public stopped to assist.

The rider then took herself to A&E to be looked over.

Then, at 7.18am, a male motorcyclist travelling Thetford-bound along the road, at Ketteringham, came off his bike on a bend coming off a slip road. 

He is not believed to be injured.

Most Read

  1. 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  2. 2 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
  3. 3 Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom
  1. 4 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
  2. 5 Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre
  3. 6 250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm
  4. 7 Hotel transformed after £500k revamp with help from Ivy restaurant designer
  5. 8 Major breakthrough in cold case murder investigation
  6. 9 Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on NDR roundabout
  7. 10 A149 coast road closure to bring long diversions for drivers and bus passengers

Both incidents have now been cleared.


Attleborough News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Take a look around the Norfolk Feather Company. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Factory staff in tears as company which supplied Harrods closes down

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Wo

Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
An image of the former Roman Town at Caistor St Edmund

Body cameras for staff at Norfolk Roman town after 'huge rise' in crime

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Hethel, near Wymondham

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Air ambulance called after biker seriously injured in crossroads crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon