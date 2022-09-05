Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A47 crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 at the Pullover Roundabout near King's Lynn - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A47 in west Norfolk.

The single vehicle collision happened near to the Pullover roundabout near King's Lynn at about 7am on Monday.

The injuries suffered by the rider, a man, are not believed to be serious.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at 7am.

"The male rider was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment with minor injuries."

There was heavy traffic on the road and along the A17 towards Wisbech following the crash but it has since cleared, according to the AA traffic map.