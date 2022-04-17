Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences
- Credit: NSRAPT
Motorcyclists are being urged to “dress for the slide, not the ride” after a man wearing shorts and a t-shirt was stopped for traffic offences on the A11.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider in Attleborough on April 17 when they were unable to spot his number plate.
It was then discovered that the bike’s exhaust was not fit for road use.
In a tweet, a spokesman from the NSRAPT also posted a picture of the rider who was wearing lightweight clothing.
Motorcyclists are advised to dress in appropriate and protective clothing when travelling on the roads.
The rider was reported for traffic offences.
It comes after a warning from Norfolk Police on Sunday, April 18 to look out for an increased number of motorcyclists on the roads, due to the warm weather.
A spokesman tweeted: “With the nice weather in #Norfolk & #Suffolk prepare for an increase in motorbikes on the road. Take longer to look for them. Would you see this one with just a quick glance at a junction?”
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
