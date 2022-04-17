Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough. - Credit: NSRAPT

Motorcyclists are being urged to “dress for the slide, not the ride” after a man wearing shorts and a t-shirt was stopped for traffic offences on the A11.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider in Attleborough on April 17 when they were unable to spot his number plate.

It was then discovered that the bike’s exhaust was not fit for road use.

In a tweet, a spokesman from the NSRAPT also posted a picture of the rider who was wearing lightweight clothing.

#A11 Attleborough - AcleRapt just stopped motorcycle as we were unable to see number plate. Exhaust also said not for road use. Rider reported for offences #RoadSafety #DressForTheSlideNotTheRide 🙄 142/7007 pic.twitter.com/1ZAffHlRIj — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 17, 2022

Motorcyclists are advised to dress in appropriate and protective clothing when travelling on the roads.

The rider was reported for traffic offences.

It comes after a warning from Norfolk Police on Sunday, April 18 to look out for an increased number of motorcyclists on the roads, due to the warm weather.

A spokesman tweeted: “With the nice weather in #Norfolk & #Suffolk prepare for an increase in motorbikes on the road. Take longer to look for them. Would you see this one with just a quick glance at a junction?”

With the nice weather today in #Norfolk & #Suffolk prepare for an increase in motorbikes on the road. Take longer to look for them. Would you see this one with just a quick glance at a junction? #think @SuffolkPolice @NorfolkPolice #PC1815 pic.twitter.com/r6kEr8i7wm — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 17, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.