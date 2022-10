A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Hethel, near Wymondham - Credit: Submitted

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash near Wymondham.

The collision happened at 3.40pm today (October 10) on Cranes Road in Hethel.

A motorbike and a car were involved.

Emergency services, including ambulance, remain at the scene.

"Traffic is coping well and the road is clear."