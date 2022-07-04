Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash with 4x4 outside village pub

The junction between Elmham Road and the Brisley Bell pub in Brisley. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash with a 4x4 outside a village pub.

It happened on Elmham Road in Brisley, near Dereham, at the junction with the Brisley Bell pub at about 12.45pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury but the driver was unharmed in the incident.

An ambulance was also in attendance.

One eyewitness reported seeing three police cars and the ambulance at the scene, after hearing sirens from the nearby cricket field.







