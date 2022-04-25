Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A10 crash

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital with serious leg injuries following a crash near Downham Market. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries following a crash near Downham Market.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A10 at Hilgay at 2.40pm on Sunday, April 24.

The incident closed the road between the Ely Road and B1160 junctions.

The motorcyclist was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious leg and pelvic injuries.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.