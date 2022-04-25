News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A10 crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:33 PM April 25, 2022
The A10 is closed following a crash near Hilgay.

A motorcyclist was flown to hospital with serious leg injuries following a crash near Downham Market. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries following a crash near Downham Market.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on the A10 at Hilgay at 2.40pm on Sunday, April 24.

The incident closed the road between the Ely Road and B1160 junctions.

The motorcyclist was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious leg and pelvic injuries.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

