Motorcyclist in hospital with wrist injury after crash with car in Suffolk town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:48 AM September 13, 2022
Normanston Drive in Lowestoft where the crash happened

Normanston Drive in Lowestoft where the crash happened

A motorcyclist is in hospital with a wrist injury following a crash with a car in a Suffolk seaside town.

The crash happened in Normanston Drive in Lowestoft close to the junction with Higher Drive Lane at about 9.10am today.

An ambulance was called to the incident, but the motorcyclist, who suffered the wrist injury, took themselves to hospital before it arrived.

Police also attended the scene and closed Normanston Drive at the junction with Higher Drive Lane.

The road reopened at 9.46am and was fully cleared by 10am.

