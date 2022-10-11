Motorcyclist in 50s seriously injured in crash

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Norwich Road near Hethel - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist in his 50s was seriously injured in a crash near Hethel.

Police were called to the scene at 3.40pm yesterday, October 10.

The crash occurred between a car and a motorbike on the B1113 Norwich Road at the junction with Wymondham Road.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Norfolk Police are now appealing for witnesses.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101 using CAD reference 243 of October 10.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.