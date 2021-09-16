News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:05 AM September 16, 2021   
Police have been called to a number of crashes in Norfolk on Monday, November 16. File picture of a

A motorcyclist was killed on the A11 near Thetford. - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A11.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A11 northbound between the A1075 and the B1111 junctions near Thetford at 9.26pm on Wednesday September 15.

Police, fire, and the ambulance services attended the incident.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed that the car driver was not injured.

The road was reopened at 3.30am on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesman said confirmed that the dead person's next of kin have been informed.

This was the second road death on September 15 after a person died in a crash on the A47, near Blofield.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver dies in crash on A47
  2. 2 Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk
  3. 3 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
  1. 4 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  2. 5 The Norfolk waterway that is too rude for Facebook
  3. 6 A47 blocked by crash near Norwich
  4. 7 Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell
  5. 8 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  6. 9 Your favourite pub, café, restaurant and hotel in Norfolk revealed
  7. 10 End of an era as hardware store closes after 60 years
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, p

Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Major traffic queues after a RTC on A47 near Keswick.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Morning traffic update: Delays in Norwich and on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon