Breaking
Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A11.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A11 northbound between the A1075 and the B1111 junctions near Thetford at 9.26pm on Wednesday September 15.
Police, fire, and the ambulance services attended the incident.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed that the car driver was not injured.
The road was reopened at 3.30am on Thursday.
A police spokesman said confirmed that the dead person's next of kin have been informed.
This was the second road death on September 15 after a person died in a crash on the A47, near Blofield.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
