Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist in his 70s dies in crash near Fakenham

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:29 AM April 14, 2022
An air ambulance has been called following a crash involving a motorbike and car on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk

A motorcyclist in his 70s has died in a crash on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk, Norfolk. - Credit: Google

A man in his 70s has died in a crash near Fakenham. 

The collision happened on the B1146 Dereham Road in Colkirk shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday, April 13. 

Three vehicles were involved in the collision including a red Kawasaki motorbike, a black Citroen C5 and a white Mercedes Vito van.

The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

An air ambulance attended the incident and the road was closed for several hours.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email: SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 180 of yesterday’s date (Wednesday, April 13).

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

