Motorcyclist and BMW crash on A11 at Thickthorn Roundabout

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:56 AM September 23, 2021   
Police, ambulance and the fire service rushed to a four-car crash on the A146 on Friday afternoon.

There has been a crash on the A11 at the Thickthorn roundabout this morning - Credit: Denise Bradley

A crash involving a motorcyclist and a BMW has occurred on the A11 Thickthorn roundabout this morning.

Police were called to the scene at 7.44am to reports of a collision.

The crash happened on the slip road on the eastbound carriageway heading towards Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews are still at the scene.

The road is partially blocked due to the crash, but traffic is flowing well.

