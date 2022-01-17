News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Travel roundup: crashes and roadworks causing delays

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:06 AM January 17, 2022
Updated: 8:28 AM January 17, 2022
Queues are forming in Norwich.

Crashes and roadworks are causing delays on Norfolk roads in the Bungay area and near Diss.

Crashes and roadworks on Norfolk roads are causing delays to travel across the county this morning.

According to the AA travel map, there has been a crash on the A143 Yarmouth Road near the Chicken Roundabout at Ditchingham at about 7.20am.

A crash was also reported nearby on the A143 near Ellingham at the Church Road junction at about 6.30am.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area

Another crash has been reported between Brome and Eye on the B1077 near Progress Way. 

It was reported at about 7.20am and traffic is coping well.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A146 in Loddon.

This is due to construction work in the area which has closed George Lane and Mundham Road.

Heavy traffic can also be expected on the A47 between the Runham roundabout and Acle, heading eastbound.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk

