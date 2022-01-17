Travel roundup: crashes and roadworks causing delays

Crashes and roadworks are causing delays on Norfolk roads in the Bungay area and near Diss. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Crashes and roadworks on Norfolk roads are causing delays to travel across the county this morning.

According to the AA travel map, there has been a crash on the A143 Yarmouth Road near the Chicken Roundabout at Ditchingham at about 7.20am.

A crash was also reported nearby on the A143 near Ellingham at the Church Road junction at about 6.30am.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area

Another crash has been reported between Brome and Eye on the B1077 near Progress Way.

It was reported at about 7.20am and traffic is coping well.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A146 in Loddon.

This is due to construction work in the area which has closed George Lane and Mundham Road.

Heavy traffic can also be expected on the A47 between the Runham roundabout and Acle, heading eastbound.

