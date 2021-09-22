News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morning traffic roundup: Delays on A47 and A10

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:35 AM September 22, 2021   
Traffic on the A10 at West Winch.

There is a build-up of traffic near West Winch Road this morning - Credit: Archant

There are delays on a number of roads in Norfolk this morning, affecting motorists in King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

A stalled tractor has partially blocked the A10 in King's Lynn, near the Esso garage in West Winch Road.

Queuing traffic can be expected to the A134 Thetford turn off, heading northbound.

There are delays of five minutes and an average speed of 10mph.

Traffic is building on the A146 Loddon Road due to construction works near the Hellington turn off. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Delays can also be expected on the A47 in the Honingham area, with an average speed of 15mph.

The A47 eastbound near Great Yarmouth is also experiencing congestion with delays of five minutes and an average speed of 15mph.

Morning traffic heading in and out of Norwich is building and several road closures around the city will make traffic slow-moving. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

